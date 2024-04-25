Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after buying an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.55. The company had a trading volume of 607,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,974. The stock has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.