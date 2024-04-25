Syon Capital LLC Buys 703 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.69.

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE AON traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $306.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,828. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $284.85 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average is $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

