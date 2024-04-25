The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,350. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

