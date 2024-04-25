Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.05.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

TWM stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.74. 37,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.70 and a 52 week high of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 73.46%. The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

