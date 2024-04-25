Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.
Watsco Price Performance
Watsco stock opened at $440.60 on Thursday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $315.17 and a 12 month high of $451.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.13.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
