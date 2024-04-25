WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

WidePoint Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WYY Free Report ) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.53% of WidePoint worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

