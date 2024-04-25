WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.33. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.