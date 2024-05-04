Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $61.06 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.