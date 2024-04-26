Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.02 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 152,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,714. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

