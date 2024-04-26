Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VXF stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,343. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

