Bailard Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,149,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,456,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,688.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,011,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $37.33. 89,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

