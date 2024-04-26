Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.69.

Several research analysts have commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAR

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.0 %

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of SAR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $28.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.