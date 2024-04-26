CashBackPro Trading Down 18.2% This Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $498.86 million and approximately $651,491.50 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $5.53 or 0.00008632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.92 or 0.99932547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00097493 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,225,869 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 5.01612664 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $679,747.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.