Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $18.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $918.99. The stock had a trading volume of 414,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $955.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.24. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

