Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Invests $241,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $47.63 on Friday, hitting $1,342.05. 1,345,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,304.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $621.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

