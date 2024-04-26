Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $12.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

