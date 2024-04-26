Employers (NYSE:EIG) Releases Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Employers had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Employers Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 143,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Report on EIG

Employers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.