Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

HAFC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

