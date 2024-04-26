Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $245.00 to $242.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.45. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,221,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

