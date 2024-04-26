HMN Financial, Inc. (HMNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

HMN Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. HMN Financial has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

See Also

