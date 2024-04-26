Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,512,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

