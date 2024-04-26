KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Lowered to $9.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 147,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,453. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 364.56. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

