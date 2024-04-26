Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.87 and last traded at $70.71. Approximately 2,583,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,704,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.75.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

