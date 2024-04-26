Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,393. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.26 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.83 and its 200 day moving average is $314.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.