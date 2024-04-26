Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $335.58. The stock had a trading volume of 839,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,393. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $246.26 and a 12 month high of $348.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.83 and its 200 day moving average is $314.63.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.