Raymond James Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.49 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

