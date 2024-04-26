Raymond James Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%.
View Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.49 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sandstorm Gold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.