Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 11,395 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth $386,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in UGI by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 106,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. 569,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,161. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -68.18%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

