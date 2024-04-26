South Dakota Investment Council Acquires New Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 172,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.93 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

