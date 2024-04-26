TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.