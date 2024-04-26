TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
TAT Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ TATT opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. TAT Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $13.75.
TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies
TAT Technologies Company Profile
TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
