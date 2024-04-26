Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $37.33. 300,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

