Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CURV stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $512.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

