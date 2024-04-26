Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Turmalina Metals Trading Up 9.7 %

OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,173. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

