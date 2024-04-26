Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Update

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Turmalina Metals Trading Up 9.7 %
OTCMKTS TBXXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,173. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.
About Turmalina Metals
