Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of VIA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
