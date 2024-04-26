Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 756.4% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a 200-day moving average of $185.53. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.