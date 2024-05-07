Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 35,662 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,662 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $26,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after buying an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,193,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 156,959 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $57.73. 2,040,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.70.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
