Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $304.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,210. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

