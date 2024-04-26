Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of United States Steel worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 51.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 48.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

