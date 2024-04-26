Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after buying an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% during the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after buying an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $660.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $683.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total transaction of $1,508,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.