Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $42,440.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $42,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,730 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $214,512.30.

Braze Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Braze stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.08. 884,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Braze by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

