GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 67520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 4.18.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

Featured Articles

