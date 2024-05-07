Insider Selling: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

OBT stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613. The stock has a market cap of $273.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 23.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Orange County Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Orange County Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in Orange County Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

