Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 59.2% in April

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Argent Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 21,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.28.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

