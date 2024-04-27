Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.23. 4,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.