Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,267. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $31.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.