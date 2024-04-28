American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-3.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 36,527,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,690,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

