CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09, reports. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

