Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $85,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.43. 4,979,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,164. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

