Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,004 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $86,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,743,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,238.09. 94,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,112. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,525.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,274.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,176.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.