StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.

StarHub Stock Performance

Shares of SRHBY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. StarHub has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Get StarHub alerts:

About StarHub

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.