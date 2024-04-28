StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2744 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from StarHub’s previous dividend of $0.16.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of SRHBY opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. StarHub has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
About StarHub
