Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT opened at $55.92 on Friday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Catalent by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

