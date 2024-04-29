Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.42-0.48 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%.

BHE opened at $31.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

