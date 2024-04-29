Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assertio had a negative net margin of 218.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $32.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.42 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assertio Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

